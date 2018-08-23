Rome

Diving: Cagnotto to return to training for Tokyo

7 mths after having baby

7 mths after having baby

Rome, August 23 - Italian diver Tania Cagnotto says she is coming out of retirement and returning to diving for Tokyo 2020, seven months after having a baby. "I'll be back in training this fall," said Italy's most successful woman diver, 33, who gave birth to Maya in February. Cagnotto, from Bolzano, is the first Italian female diver to win a medal in a World Championship. A five-time Olympian, she won medals in both individual and synchronized springboard diving in her final appearance at the Olympics in 2016. She is also a 20-time champion at the European level.

