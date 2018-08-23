EU sherpas huddle to solve migrant landing issue

Brussels
23/08/2018
Brussels, August 23 - European Union sherpas will meet Friday to try to find a solution to migrant landings, EU sources said Thursday. "We are stepping up our work to find a long-term solution", said a European Commission spokesperson. "It's an informal meeting, from which decisions will not emerge. "teh aim is to discuss a European approach and the way forward on the basis of the experience of cooperation between States on landings and the sharing of responsibilities over the past two weeks".
Le altre notizie
di Fausto Cicciò
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
Autostrade, il report riservato: situazione critica
di Nuccio Anselmo
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online