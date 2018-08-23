Rome

Caracalla's Baths lit up at night

Special lights until Oct 2

Caracalla's Baths lit up at night

Rome, August 23 - Caracalla's Baths have been lit up at night again this summer. Special lights will bathe the ancient Roman baths until October 2. Tours will again be put on every Tuesday and Friday night and this year will feature the huge works of sculptor Mauro Staccioli.

