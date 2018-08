Bridge collapse: Fincantieri offers to rebuild it

Genoa, August - The CEO of shipbuilding giant Fincantieri, Giuseppe Bono, on Thursday offered to rebuild Genoa's Morandi Bridge which collapsed killing 43 on August 14. "Fincantieri is capable of rebuilding the bridge, but for the moment no one has asked us," he said. Motorway concessionary Autostrade has offered 500 million euros for a new steel bridge and compensation. Experts say the remainder of the bridge is dangerous and must be demolished.