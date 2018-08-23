4 who shot Indian with pellets ID'd

Rome, August 23 - Four young people including a girl were identified Thursday as having shot with airgun pellets a 41-year-old Indian riding his bike in Terracina south of Rome on Sunday, legal sources said. One of the four is a minor, police said. The shots were fired out of a car. Police said that for the moment no racial motive had emerged. The young people, whose ages were not immediately available, were accused of aggravated bodily harm, dangerous shots and carrying offensive weapons.