I respond to mandate given by Italians - Salvini

Rome, August 23 - Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Thursday he responded to a mandate given by Italians in the March general election amid a row over 148 migrants he is keeping aboard the Diciotti coast guard ship until the EU agrees to redistribute them. "I respond to the mandate which the Italians gave me on March 4," said the leader of the anti-migrant Euroskeptic League party. "They are asking me for more security". Salvini has faced off against House Speaker Roberto Fico, of his ruling partner the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), who says the migrants should be let off the boat and then EU agreement sought. An Agrigento prosecutor is probing the case for alleged abduction. The migrants have been aboard the Diciotti for a week and in Catania harbour for three days. Some 29 migrant children were allowed to disembark on Wednesday night.