Rome

Tourist fined 450 euros for dipping feet in Trevi Fountain

Others fined for champagne on Spanish Steps

Tourist fined 450 euros for dipping feet in Trevi Fountain

Rome, August 23 - Police units working to protect Rome historical monuments over the night between Tuesday and Wednesday fined a 29-year-old Egyptian tourist who had dipped her feet in the Trevi Fountain. She was fined 450 euros. Shortly afterwards those near the Spanish Steps found a 20-year-old Rome resident originally from Sri Lanka who had decided to make a toast with champagne on the steps. Local police stopped and fined him.

