Tourist fined 450 euros for dipping feet in Trevi Fountain

Rome
23/08/2018
Rome, August 23 - Police units working to protect Rome historical monuments over the night between Tuesday and Wednesday fined a 29-year-old Egyptian tourist who had dipped her feet in the Trevi Fountain. She was fined 450 euros. Shortly afterwards those near the Spanish Steps found a 20-year-old Rome resident originally from Sri Lanka who had decided to make a toast with champagne on the steps. Local police stopped and fined him.
