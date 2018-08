Binge drinking rises among young

Rome, August 22 - Binge drinking is on the rise among young Italians, a new report says. Some 80% of young Italians drink alcohol and 6.1% have an alcohol-related disorder, said the study by Rome's Gemelli Hospital and the Università Cattolica. This broke down into 4.9% with an alcohol abuse diagnosis and 1.2% with a diagnosis of alcohol addiction. More than four fifths of 13-to-20-year-olds polled in Rome and Lazio drink outside mealtimes - a once virtually taboo practice - in order to get drunk quickly, the report said.