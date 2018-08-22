Rome

Won't accept repatriated migrants - Libya

'We'll refuse any initiative' says FM

Won't accept repatriated migrants - Libya

Rome, August 22 - Libya will refuse "all initiatives aimed at repatriating migrants to its territory", Foreign Minister Muhammad Sayala said Wednesday. Sayala, a member of the national unity government, told the LANA news agency that "Libya will in no way accept what is being reported by some news outlets regarding the repatriation of illegal migrants towards the North African countries they have come from". Interior Minister Matteo Salvini has said Italy will send back 177 migrants to Libya unless the EU agrees to redistribute them. They are currently at Catania but have been prevented from landing pending the EU's response.

