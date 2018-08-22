Diciotti ship in port for 2nd day with 177 migrants onboard (2)

Catania
22/08/2018
Catania, August 22 - The Coast Guard's Diciotti ship carrying 177 rescued migrants that docked in the Catania port on Monday night had not yet disembarked its passengers as of Wednesday morning. The migrants had been rescued near Lampedusa. Interior Minister Matteo Salvini had said the ship would be allowed to land in Italy if the European Union does its bit to redistribute the migrants. Meanwhile the Italian foreign ministry "officially and formally" requested the intervention of the EU. On Wednesday morning no volunteers or Civil Protection personnel to help with the disembarking were in the port, only the Coast Guard, police, Financial police and Carabinieri.
