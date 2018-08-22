Catania

Diciotti ship in port for 2nd day with 177 migrants onboard (2)

In Catania, 'EU must help redistribute' to allow disembarking

Diciotti ship in port for 2nd day with 177 migrants onboard (2)

Catania, August 22 - The Coast Guard's Diciotti ship carrying 177 rescued migrants that docked in the Catania port on Monday night had not yet disembarked its passengers as of Wednesday morning. The migrants had been rescued near Lampedusa. Interior Minister Matteo Salvini had said the ship would be allowed to land in Italy if the European Union does its bit to redistribute the migrants. Meanwhile the Italian foreign ministry "officially and formally" requested the intervention of the EU. On Wednesday morning no volunteers or Civil Protection personnel to help with the disembarking were in the port, only the Coast Guard, police, Financial police and Carabinieri.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Un grande boato prima dell’inferno «Ho visto i corpi passarmi sopra la testa»

Un grande boato prima dell’inferno «Ho visto i corpi passarmi sopra la testa»

di Angelo Biscardi

Nuova 106, la strada sprofonda nella notte

Nuova 106, la strada sprofonda nella notte

Travolti dall’inaspettata piena del torrente, morti nella gola del Raganello

Travolti dalla piena del torrente, morti nella gola del Raganello

di Giovanni Pastore

Una delle vittime è una 24enne di Trebisacce

24enne di Trebisacce ricoverata in ospedale

Primario avvisa pazienti: " Lavatevi prima delle visite"

Primario avvisa pazienti:
" Lavatevi prima delle visite"

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33