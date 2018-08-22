Bridge collapse: Mattarella to skip Venice film fest

Rome, August 22 - President Sergio Mattarella will skip the opening night of the Venice Film festival on August 29 as a sign of mourning for the Genoa bridge collapse that killed 43 and the Calabrian flash flood that killed 10, a presidential statement said Wednesday. Wishing the 75th Venice fest every success, Mattarella reiterated the importance of the film sector for Italy and confirmed his great appreciation for all those who work in it.