Atlantia weighs impact of license being revoked

Rome, August 22 - The Atlantia board on Wednesday started weighing the impact of the transport ministry's letter to Autostrade per l'Italia seeking to revoke its license for running Italy's highways, the Benetton-controlled holding company said in a statement. Atlantia is weighing the letter "with regard to the group's financial instruments," it said. The government wants to strip Autostrade of its concessionary license after a Genoa bridge collapse that killed 43 a week ago. The board also said it was considering the effects of continual statements about it, given that it is quoted on the Milan bourse.