Bridge rump dangerous, must be demolished or made safe

Genoa, August 22 - The rump of the Morandi Bridge that collapsed in Genoa killing 43 on August 14 is dangerous and must be either demolished or made safe as soon as possible, the emergency committee on the disaster said Wednesday. The remaining eastern portion of the wrecked bridge is unsafe, according to inspectors led by architect Roberto Ferrazza, the committee said. The committee said it had written to the transport and infrastructure ministry and the concessionary, Autostrade per l'Italia, to "initiate the necessary intervention". There is an "elevated" degree of corrosion on a key remaining pylon in the bridge, Genoa Prefect Fiamma Spena said on Wednesday. Spena said the head of the transport ministry emergency committee had sent a report "flagging an evident state of corrosion of an elevated degree on pylon 10". Pylon 10 is the one that is keeping up the eastern rump of the bridge. Prosecutors will seize files from Autostrade later Wednesday relating to a probe into the collapse, sources said. Design flaws and poor maintenance are suspected in the collapse, which gained headlines worldwide. The government is seeking to strip Autostrade of its motorway license in the wake of the disaster. Several officials have also said that Autostrade, which was privatised 20 years ago, should be re-nationalised to curb the profit motive and make sure enough money is being spent on maintenance. A role for government bank Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (Savings and Loans Bank) has been touted in recent days by several officials. But Industry Minister Giovanni Tria has sniffed at the notion. Also on Wednesday, Ligurian regional officials said Serie A players will take the field this weekend wearing 'Genoa in our hearts' shirts. The shirts will also be worn by match officials on the second day of play in Italian soccer's top tier, the officials went on to say. The initiative of the Lega Serie A will be "a way of remembering the victims of the collapse of the Morandi Bridge and supporting the city of Genoa", they said. The phrase will be flanked by a drawing of the collapsed bridge with a heart formed by many smaller hearts representing the people involved.