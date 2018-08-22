Diciotti solution 'humanitarian imperative' - EU

Brussels, August 22 - A solution must be found to an Italian coast guard ship carrying 177 migrants Italy is refusing to let land until the EU agrees to redistribute them, European Migration Commission spokesman Tove Ernst said Wednesday. He said "we were contacted by Italy on Sunday and since then we have been in contact with member States to find a swift solution. "The contacts are still ongoing. We are continuing to work, in such a way as that the people on board can be disembarked as soon as possible. "For the European Commission this is first and foremost a humanitarian imperative".