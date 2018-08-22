Brussels

Diciotti solution 'humanitarian imperative' - EU

'Contacts with States for migrant landing ASAP'

Diciotti solution 'humanitarian imperative' - EU

Brussels, August 22 - A solution must be found to an Italian coast guard ship carrying 177 migrants Italy is refusing to let land until the EU agrees to redistribute them, European Migration Commission spokesman Tove Ernst said Wednesday. He said "we were contacted by Italy on Sunday and since then we have been in contact with member States to find a swift solution. "The contacts are still ongoing. We are continuing to work, in such a way as that the people on board can be disembarked as soon as possible. "For the European Commission this is first and foremost a humanitarian imperative".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Un grande boato prima dell’inferno «Ho visto i corpi passarmi sopra la testa»

Un grande boato prima dell’inferno «Ho visto i corpi passarmi sopra la testa»

di Angelo Biscardi

Nuova 106, la strada sprofonda nella notte

Nuova 106, la strada sprofonda nella notte

Travolti dall’inaspettata piena del torrente, morti nella gola del Raganello

Travolti dalla piena del torrente, morti nella gola del Raganello

di Giovanni Pastore

Una delle vittime è una 24enne di Trebisacce

24enne di Trebisacce ricoverata in ospedale

Primario avvisa pazienti: " Lavatevi prima delle visite"

Primario avvisa pazienti:
" Lavatevi prima delle visite"

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33