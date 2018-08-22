Bridge collapse: Serie A with 'Genoa in hearts' shirt

Genoa
22/08/2018
Genoa, August 22 - Serie A players will take the field this weekend wearing 'Genoa in our hearts' shirts to mark the August 14 bridge collapse that killed 43 in the northwestern Italian city, Liguria regional officials said Wednesday. The shirt will also be worn by match officials on the second day of play in Italian soccer's top tier, the officials said. The initiative of the Lega Serie A will be "a way of remembering the victims of the collapse of the Morandi Bridge and supporting the city of Genoa", they said. The phrase will be flanked by a drawing of the collapsed bridge with a heart formed by many smaller hearts representing the people involved.
