Genoa

Bridge rump dangerous, must be demolished or made safe

Autostrade files to be seized

Bridge rump dangerous, must be demolished or made safe

Genoa, August 22 - The rump of the Morandi Bridge that collapsed in Genoa killing 43 on August 14 is dangerous and must be either demolished or made safe as soon as possible, the emergency committee on the disaster said Wednesday. The remaining eastern portion of the wrecked bridge is unsafe, according to inspectors led by architect Roberto Ferrazza, the committee said. The committee said it had written to the transport and infrastructure ministry and the concessionary, Autostrade per l'Italia, to "initiate the necessary intervention". Prosecutors will seize files from Autostrade later Wednesday relating to a probe into the collapse, sources said. Design flaws and poor maintenance are suspected in the collapse, which gained headlines worldwide. The government is seeking to strip Autostrade of its motorway license in the wake of the disaster.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Un grande boato prima dell’inferno «Ho visto i corpi passarmi sopra la testa»

Un grande boato prima dell’inferno «Ho visto i corpi passarmi sopra la testa»

di Angelo Biscardi

Nuova 106, la strada sprofonda nella notte

Nuova 106, la strada sprofonda nella notte

Travolti dall’inaspettata piena del torrente, morti nella gola del Raganello

Travolti dalla piena del torrente, morti nella gola del Raganello

di Giovanni Pastore

Una delle vittime è una 24enne di Trebisacce

24enne di Trebisacce ricoverata in ospedale

Primario avvisa pazienti: " Lavatevi prima delle visite"

Primario avvisa pazienti:
" Lavatevi prima delle visite"

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33