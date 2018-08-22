Bridge rump dangerous, must be demolished or made safe

Genoa, August 22 - The rump of the Morandi Bridge that collapsed in Genoa killing 43 on August 14 is dangerous and must be either demolished or made safe as soon as possible, the emergency committee on the disaster said Wednesday. The remaining eastern portion of the wrecked bridge is unsafe, according to inspectors led by architect Roberto Ferrazza, the committee said. The committee said it had written to the transport and infrastructure ministry and the concessionary, Autostrade per l'Italia, to "initiate the necessary intervention".