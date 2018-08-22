Vatican City

Extremism must not be met with extremism - pope

Vatican City, August 22 - Extremism must not be met with similar extremism, Pope Francis said at his weekly general audience Wednesday. "Today religious freedom and freedom of conscience must reckon with two opposed but equally threatening ideologies: secularist relativism and religious radicalism, in fact pseudo-religious," he said. "In this regard I will just bring to your attention the real danger of fighting extremism and intolerance with equal extremism and intolerance, also in attitudes and words". The pope was speaking to participants in the international meeting of Catholic lawmakers.

