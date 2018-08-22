Italy not respecting migrant deals Malta tells Salvini

Rome, August 22 - It is Italy and not Malta that is not respecting migrant agreements, Valletta said Wednesday in response to tough-on-migrants Interior Minister Matteo Salvini. "Unfortunately Italy has still not respected its commitments on the redistribution mechanism launched by Malta with respect to the migrants offloaded onto the island by Lifeline on June 27," the Maltese government said. Salvini yesterday accused Malta of not respecting its commitments "on a previous redistribution mechanism established by the Italian authorities", Valletta said.