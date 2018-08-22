Rome

Italy not respecting migrant deals Malta tells Salvini

'On migrants that landed from Lifeline June 27'

Italy not respecting migrant deals Malta tells Salvini

Rome, August 22 - It is Italy and not Malta that is not respecting migrant agreements, Valletta said Wednesday in response to tough-on-migrants Interior Minister Matteo Salvini. "Unfortunately Italy has still not respected its commitments on the redistribution mechanism launched by Malta with respect to the migrants offloaded onto the island by Lifeline on June 27," the Maltese government said. Salvini yesterday accused Malta of not respecting its commitments "on a previous redistribution mechanism established by the Italian authorities", Valletta said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Un grande boato prima dell’inferno «Ho visto i corpi passarmi sopra la testa»

Un grande boato prima dell’inferno «Ho visto i corpi passarmi sopra la testa»

di Angelo Biscardi

Nuova 106, la strada sprofonda nella notte

Nuova 106, la strada sprofonda nella notte

Travolti dall’inaspettata piena del torrente, morti nella gola del Raganello

Travolti dalla piena del torrente, morti nella gola del Raganello

di Giovanni Pastore

Una delle vittime è una 24enne di Trebisacce

24enne di Trebisacce ricoverata in ospedale

Primario avvisa pazienti: " Lavatevi prima delle visite"

Primario avvisa pazienti:
" Lavatevi prima delle visite"

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33