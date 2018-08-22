Soccer:Want Champions but isn't obsession says Ronaldo

Turin
22/08/2018
Turin, August 22 - Cristiano Ronaldo said Wednesday he wanted to win the Champions League with Juventus but it was not an "obsession". "I want to win the Champions with Juve and we'll do our all to win it but it won't be an obsession," said the Portugal great who won three European titles with former club Real Madrid. "We should get there step by step this year, next year, in three years' time. The important thing for this club is to win Serie A, the Italian Cup and get as far as possible in the Champions League".
