Flash flood: pope 'close' to victims and families

Vatican City
22/08/2018
Vatican City, August 22 - Pope Francis on Wednesday said he was "close" to the 10 victims of a flash flood that hit hikers in a Calabrian river canyon and also to their families. Speaking at his weekly general audience, Francis said "in greeting the Italian-language pilgrims, my thoughts go to the tragedy, which occurred in the past days in Calabria near the Raganello River, where hikers from various Italian regions lost their lives". "While I entrust to the merciful goodness of God those who dramatically died, I express my spiritual closeness to their families, and also to the (11) injured," the pontiff said.
Le altre notizie
di Fausto Cicciò
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
Travolti dalla piena del torrente, morti nella gola del Raganello
di Giovanni Pastore
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online