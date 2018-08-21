Gold, frankincense and myrrh on sale in Vatican

Vatican City
21/08/2018
Vatican City, August - Gold, frankincense and myrrh are on sale at the Vatican pharmacy as it undergoes a long-awaited revamp, the Holy See said Tuesday. The three scents are produced by the Fatebenefratelli monks in Rome, it said. They are flanked by another new fragrance called mystic rose. The pharmacy is the most frequented in the world with some 2,00 customers a day, the Vatican says.
