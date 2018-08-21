Vatican City

Gold, frankincense and myrrh on sale in Vatican

Three new scents at Holy See pharmacy

Gold, frankincense and myrrh on sale in Vatican

Vatican City, August - Gold, frankincense and myrrh are on sale at the Vatican pharmacy as it undergoes a long-awaited revamp, the Holy See said Tuesday. The three scents are produced by the Fatebenefratelli monks in Rome, it said. They are flanked by another new fragrance called mystic rose. The pharmacy is the most frequented in the world with some 2,00 customers a day, the Vatican says.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Un grande boato prima dell’inferno «Ho visto i corpi passarmi sopra la testa»

Un grande boato prima dell’inferno «Ho visto i corpi passarmi sopra la testa»

di Angelo Biscardi

Primario avvisa pazienti: " Lavatevi prima delle visite"

Primario avvisa pazienti:
" Lavatevi prima delle visite"

Una delle vittime è una 24enne di Trebisacce

24enne di Trebisacce ricoverata in ospedale

Travolti dall’inaspettata piena del torrente, morti nella gola del Raganello

Travolti dalla piena del torrente, morti nella gola del Raganello

di Giovanni Pastore

Esonda torrente, s'aggrava il bilancio

Esonda torrente, i morti sono dieci

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33