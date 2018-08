Girl, 9, in deep sedation after flash flood

Rome, August 21 - A nine-year-old girl was placed in deep sedation after being critically injured in Monday's flash flood in a Calabrian national park, medical sources said Tuesday. The girl was hit full on by a rain-fuelled swell of the Raganello river in a canyon in the Pollino National Park. She is being sedated in Rome's Policlinico Gemelli Hospital after being moved from a Calabrian hospital. The girl, who is being artificially ventilated, is suffering acute respiratory insufficiency due to inhaling muddy water, doctors said. She is in the Gemelli IC unit.