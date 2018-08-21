Rome

MSF urges govt to let Diciotti migrants land

Need urgent psychological aid

Rome, August 21 - Doctors Without Borders (MSF) on Tuesday urged the Italian government to let 177 migrants aboard the coast guard ship Diciotti disembark so they can receive urgent psychological and medical attention. "The Doctors Without Borders team is waiting to give the first psychological help to the people rescued by the Diciotti ship of the coast guard and left for days at sea," the group said in a statement. "We urge Italian authorities to swiftly allow disembarkation so that treatment may be administered". Italy says the migrants won't be let off the boat until the EU agrees to redistribute them. If the EU does not agree to do this they will be sent back to Libya, Interior Minister Matteo salvini says.

