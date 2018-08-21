Milan

Autostrade OKs 500-mn plan with own resources

Board backs announced initiatives

Autostrade OKs 500-mn plan with own resources

Milan, August 21 - The board of Autostrade per l'Italia on Tuesday approved a 500 million euro plan with its own resources in the wake of the Genoa bridge collapse that killed 43 people last Wednesday. The plan, already announced at a Saturday press conference in Genoa, includes initiatives for the families struck by the tragedy, for the reconstruction of the bridge, for Genoa's road transit system and the suspension of tolls on certain routes, the board said in a statement. The Italian government is seeking to strip Autostrade, which is controlled by the Benetoon family through the Atlantai group, of its license to operate Italy's highways.

