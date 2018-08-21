Rome

Italy Church not in truth phase on abuse - Zollner

Rome, August 21 - The Catholic Church in Italy is not yet in "moment of truth" on clerical sex abuse, German Jesuit Father Hans Zollner, a member of the Vatican anti-abuse committee, said Tuesday. "I'm eager to say that Italy has not yet lived such a moment of truth regarding sex abuse and the exploitation of power regarding the past," he said. "I hope that these last few weeks, with so much shocking news, have opened the eyes and hearts of the Italian Church too, and its leaders, to work without hesitation and in a substantive way in what is an urgent call by the Lord to all the People of God," Zollner told the SIR news agency.

