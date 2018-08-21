Rome

'Never had sex with Bennett' - Argento

#MeToo actress decries 'persecution'

Rome, August 21 - Italian actress and #MeToo activist Asia Argento on Tuesday denied having sex with an American actor she allegedly paid $380,000 to settle a sex abuse lawsuit. Argento denied the content of a recent New York Times article and said she had never had sex with the filer of the notice, Jimmy Bennett. "I deny and reject the content of the article published by the New York Times which is circulating on international media," said the actress and director, 42. "I am deeply shocked and struck by reading news that is absolutely false. "I never had sexual relations with Bennett". Argento said the allegation she assaulted five years ago when he was 17 was "persecution". She said "I have no other choice but to oppose all the falsehoods and protect myself in every way". Argento, one of the first women to accuse Harvey Weinstein of rape, is reportedly being probed by Los Angeles police.

