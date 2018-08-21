Contacts for Diciotti solution ASAP - EU

Brussels
21/08/2018
Brussels, August 21 - A spokesperson for the European Union migration commission said Tuesday that contacts with member States were ongoing on the Italian coast guard ship carrying 177 migrants which Italy says won't be allowed to land at Catania until the EU agrees to redistribute them. "The contacts are still ongoing, we are working to find a solution as soon as possible," said the spokesperson. Interior Minister Matteo Salvini has said he will send the migrants back to Libya unless the EU agrees to redistribute them.
