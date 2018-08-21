Brussels

Contacts for Diciotti solution ASAP - EU

'Working for solution' says commission spokesperson

Contacts for Diciotti solution ASAP - EU

Brussels, August 21 - A spokesperson for the European Union migration commission said Tuesday that contacts with member States were ongoing on the Italian coast guard ship carrying 177 migrants which Italy says won't be allowed to land at Catania until the EU agrees to redistribute them. "The contacts are still ongoing, we are working to find a solution as soon as possible," said the spokesperson. Interior Minister Matteo Salvini has said he will send the migrants back to Libya unless the EU agrees to redistribute them.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Primario avvisa pazienti: " Lavatevi prima delle visite"

Primario avvisa pazienti:
" Lavatevi prima delle visite"

Un grande boato prima dell’inferno «Ho visto i corpi passarmi sopra la testa»

Un grande boato prima dell’inferno «Ho visto i corpi passarmi sopra la testa»

di Angelo Biscardi

Una delle vittime è una 24enne di Trebisacce

24enne di Trebisacce ricoverata in ospedale

Esonda torrente, s'aggrava il bilancio

Esonda torrente, i morti sono dieci

Tragedia sul Pollino/Gallery

Tragedia sul Pollino/Gallery

di Angelo Biscardi

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33