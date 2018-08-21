Pensioner shoots dead 2 children then self

Frosinone

Frosinone, August 21 - A 70-year-old pensioner shot dead his two children and then turned the gun on himself at Esperia near Frosinone south of Rome on Tuesday. The man and woman victims were aged 26 and 19, local sources said. According to early reports there had not been any tension in the family. The tragedy happened at around seven o'clock in the morning, in the family home. The man's wife had gone out for a walk, police said. The pensioner, a retired rail worker, killed Mariano, 26, who worked in Rome as a chemist, and Isabella, 19, who had just finished high school.

