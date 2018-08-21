LA cops probe abuse claims agst Argento

Rome, August 21 - Los Angeles police are investigating claims by a former child actor that he was sexually assaulted by Italian actress-director and #MeToo activist Asia Argento at the age of 17 five years ago, US media said Monday night. The investigators are set to contact Jimmy Bennett, the alleged victim of Harvey Weinstein rape accuser Argento, the media reported. The New York Times said Monday Argento, one of the first to make rape claims against Weinstein, recently settled a lawsuit filed against her by Bennett, a young actor and musician who said she sexually assaulted him when he was 17. Argento is one of the most prominent activists of the #MeToo movement. The NYT said Argento, 42, settled the lawsuit filed by Jimmy Bennett, who is now 22, for $380,000 shortly after she said last October that movie mogul Weinstein raped her 20 years ago. Bennett, who made a film of Argento's as a child and regarded her as a second mother for years, says in the lawsuit that he had sex with Argento in a California hotel in 2013. The age of consent in California is 18. The Times said it received court documents that have been authenticated by three people familiar with the case. Another leading #MeToo campaigner, US actress Rose McGowan, said she was "heartbroken" at the news. "I will keep fighting to defend the victims of molestation," she said.