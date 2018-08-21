Bridge collapse: multiple causes possible says prosecutor

Genoa

Destruction order ready says lead investigator Cozzi

Genoa, August 21 - A combination of factors may have caused the August 14 Genoa bridge collapse that killed 43, a prosecutor said Tuesday. "The probe is aimed at a series of possible causes," said lead investigator Francesco Cozzi. He said "they could be concomitant, but it may not necessarily be so". Flawed design and poor maintenance have been blamed. Cozzi reiterated that prosecutors are ready to order the destruction of the part of the bridge still standing, and threatening evacuated flats beneath, after creaking was heard Monday. Liguria Governor Giovanni Toti said "problematic days for road traffic in Genoa are looming".

