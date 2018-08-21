Flash-flood toll rises to 10 with three still missing

Cosenza, August 21 - The death toll from a flash flood that hit hikers in a mountain-river canyon in Calabria Monday rose to 10 Tuesday as one of those injured died in hospital, with three hikers still missing. The victim died because of a chest trauma in Cosenza hospital, local sources said. He had been gravely injured in the flood that swept away a group of hikers in the Pollino National Park. A search is on for the three missing hikers, police sources said Tuesday. Carabinieri said three mountain rescue teams from Umbria, Campania and Basilicata were taking part in the search.