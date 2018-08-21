Rome

Soccer: FIGC opens probe into Lazio ultra woman ban

Fans barred women from 'holy place' in Curva Nord front rows

Rome, August 21 - The Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC) on Tuesday opened a probe into leaflets distributed by hardcore Lazio ultra fans at the weekend banning women from the first 10 rows of their Curva Nord end stand. FIGC prosecutors led by Giuseppe Pecoraro said the probe would target the leaflets given out ahead of Sunday's 2-1 home loss to Napoli. Police said Monday they had identified the first Lazio ultras who gave out the leaflets. Police said they would shortly file the first citations for sexual discrimination. The leaflets issued by the self-styled 'Direttivo Diabolik Pluto' hard-core fans group urged women not to stray into the "holy place" of the first 10 rows, where the men were in "a trench". Celebrity nun and Lazio fan Suor Paola said she would defy the "absurd" ban.

