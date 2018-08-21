Flash flood: prosecutors open probe (3)

Cosenza

Cosenza, August 21 - Calabrian prosecutors on Tuesday opened a probe into a flash flood that killed 10 people with three others missing on Monday. The probe, against person or persons unknown, posits the possible charges of culpable manslaughter, culpable bodily harm, flooding and negligence, judicial sources said. So far no autopsies have been ordered, said prosecutor Eugenio Facciolla. "The first thought," he said, "is to save as many people as possible and then identify the victims. "We will assess the case this afternoon". The bodies were said to bear the typical signs of being dragged down a river.

