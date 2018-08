Search on for 3 missing after flash flood (3)

Cosenza, August 21 - A search is on for three missing hikers swept away by a flash flood in a Calabrian national park on Monday, sources said Tuesday. Carabinieri said three mountain rescue teams from Umbria, Campania and Basilicata were taking part in the search. The hikers were swept away by a rain-swollen mountain river as they were canyoning in the Pollino National Park near Cosenza.