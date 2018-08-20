Cosenza

At least five dead in rain-swollen Calabria river

Hikers surprised by swell

Cosenza, August 20 - At least five people died when torrential rain swelled a stream near Cosenza in Calabria on Monday, local sources said. They included a young woman whose body has been recovered, the civil protection department said. The incident took place at the Raganello stream at Civita in Calabria. A group of hikers was reportedly surprised by the swell. They were said to be around 15 people, visiting gorges and canyons in the area. Some of them managed to reach safety on rocks, sources said. There are fears that other hiking groups may also have been hit.

