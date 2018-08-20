Rome

Moody's puts off Italy rating until DEF

May cut Baa2 rating at end Oct

Moody's puts off Italy rating until DEF

Rome, August 20 - Moody's ratings agency has decided to put off until the end of October at the latest its decision on Italy's sovereign debt pending the publication of the government's DEF financial blueprint, due out by the end of September, the agency said Monday. It said it would then mull whether to cut the current rating of Baa2.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Primario avvisa pazienti: " Lavatevi prima delle visite"

Primario avvisa pazienti:
" Lavatevi prima delle visite"

Quando a Messina crollò un ponte “targato” Morandi

Quando a Messina crollò un ponte “targato” Morandi

di Sebastiano Caspanello

Esonda il torrente, si temono morti

Esonda il torrente, si temono morti

Tempesta di Ferragosto in Sila, i fulmini fanno strage di bovini

Tempesta di Ferragosto in Sila, i fulmini fanno strage di bovini

di Mario Morrone

Scomparsa a 93 anni la baronessa Sergio

Scomparsa a 93 anni la baronessa Sergio

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33