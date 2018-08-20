Moody's puts off Italy rating until DEF

Rome
20/08/2018
Rome, August 20 - Moody's ratings agency has decided to put off until the end of October at the latest its decision on Italy's sovereign debt pending the publication of the government's DEF financial blueprint, due out by the end of September, the agency said Monday. It said it would then mull whether to cut the current rating of Baa2.
Le altre notizie
di Fausto Cicciò
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
Quando a Messina crollò un ponte “targato” Morandi
di Sebastiano Caspanello
Tempesta di Ferragosto in Sila, i fulmini fanno strage di bovini
di Mario Morrone
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online