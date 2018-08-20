Rome

2 tourists sought for Vittoriano fountain dip

'Gravely offended national sentiment' say cops

2 tourists sought for Vittoriano fountain dip

Rome, August 20 - Rome traffic cops said Monday they were actively seeking two foreign tourists who bathed in a fountain at Rome's Victor Emmanuel II Monument, the Vittoriano, on Sunday afternoon. They said the pair, who took the dip at the Altare della Patria (Altar to the Motherland) in swimming costumes, had "gravely offended national sentiment and the memory of the fallen to whom the monument is dedicated". The hulking monument holds the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. The police released a photo of the two young men bathing in the fountain.

