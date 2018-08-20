Rome

Giorgetti says won't rule out deficit over 3%

Major public works programme needed

Giorgetti says won't rule out deficit over 3%

Rome, August 20 - Cabinet Secretary Giancarlo Giorgetti on Monday said he could not "rule out" the 2019 budget breaking the EU's 3% to GDP rule. Speaking on Sky TG24 on the possibility of breaching the key parameter to fund a major infrastructure maintenance and construction programme, Giorgetti said "I'm not ruling anything out". "Let's hope (public works) will be judged in a different way by the EU," he said. "It will be a difficult negotiation, but we intend to do it because we think we're in the right".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Primario avvisa pazienti: " Lavatevi prima delle visite"

Primario avvisa pazienti:
" Lavatevi prima delle visite"

Quando a Messina crollò un ponte “targato” Morandi

Quando a Messina crollò un ponte “targato” Morandi

di Sebastiano Caspanello

Tempesta di Ferragosto in Sila, i fulmini fanno strage di bovini

Tempesta di Ferragosto in Sila, i fulmini fanno strage di bovini

di Mario Morrone

Prova a sterminare la famiglia con l'oleandro

Prova a sterminare la famiglia con l'oleandro

Scomparsa a 93 anni la baronessa Sergio

Scomparsa a 93 anni la baronessa Sergio

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33