Footballer cleared of fascist salute at Marzabotto

Bologna, August 20 - An amateur footballer who gave a fascist salute and uncovered a Republic of Salò t-shirt on a pitch near the WWII atrocity site of Marzabotto in November was cleared of apology for fascism on Monday. Bologna prosecutors asked for charges to be shelved against Eugenio Maria Luppi and their request was upheld by a preliminary investigations judge. Prosecutors said "no danger to the democratic order can be found" in the player's actions. Luppi, a player for amateur soccer team '65 Futa', did the salute and unveiled the T-shirt with a fascist eagle symbol after scoring in the northern town of Marzabotto, near Bologna. Marzabotto was the site of a Nazi massacre during World War II. The player was accused of apology for Fascism, a criminal offence. The case followed the international outrage caused by some Lazio fans using mocked-up images of Anne Frank in an AS Roma shirt for anti-Semitic insults of fans of their city rivals.