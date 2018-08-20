Bologna

Footballer cleared of fascist salute at Marzabotto

Footballer cleared of fascist salute at Marzabotto

Bologna, August 20 - An amateur footballer who gave a fascist salute and uncovered a Republic of Salò t-shirt on a pitch near the WWII atrocity site of Marzabotto in November was cleared of apology for fascism on Monday. Bologna prosecutors asked for charges to be shelved against Eugenio Maria Luppi and their request was upheld by a preliminary investigations judge. Prosecutors said "no danger to the democratic order can be found" in the player's actions. Luppi, a player for amateur soccer team '65 Futa', did the salute and unveiled the T-shirt with a fascist eagle symbol after scoring in the northern town of Marzabotto, near Bologna. Marzabotto was the site of a Nazi massacre during World War II. The player was accused of apology for Fascism, a criminal offence. The case followed the international outrage caused by some Lazio fans using mocked-up images of Anne Frank in an AS Roma shirt for anti-Semitic insults of fans of their city rivals.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Primario avvisa pazienti: " Lavatevi prima delle visite"

Primario avvisa pazienti:
" Lavatevi prima delle visite"

Quando a Messina crollò un ponte “targato” Morandi

Quando a Messina crollò un ponte “targato” Morandi

di Sebastiano Caspanello

Tempesta di Ferragosto in Sila, i fulmini fanno strage di bovini

Tempesta di Ferragosto in Sila, i fulmini fanno strage di bovini

di Mario Morrone

Prova a sterminare la famiglia con l'oleandro

Prova a sterminare la famiglia con l'oleandro

Scomparsa a 93 anni la baronessa Sergio

Scomparsa a 93 anni la baronessa Sergio

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33