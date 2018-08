Bridge collapse: 'Lies' dishonour dead - Delrio

Rimini, August 20 - Former transport minister Graziano Delrio said Monday that alleged government "lies" on a motorway contract extension "dishonoured" the 43 people killed in Wednesday's bridge collapse in Genoa. "There was no extension of the concession from 2038 to 2042," said Delrio, a leading member of the formerly ruling Democratic Party (PD). "Since the collapse of the Genoa bridge too many lies have been told, which among other things dishonour the dead," he said.