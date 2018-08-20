EU 'v.worried' abt measles, urges vaccination (3)

Brussels

Low immunisation puts all Europeans at risk

Brussels, August 20 - A European Commission spokeswoman said Monday "we are very concerned that three of the seven countries with the highest incidence of measles cases in Europe are EU countries". According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, the three countries are Italy, France and Greece. "The low immunisation of one country puts at risk the safety and health of citizens all over Europe," the spokeswoman said. "Vaccination is an act of solidarity," she said. The Italian government has made once-compulsory school-entrance vaccinations voluntary.

