Bridge collapse: Bridge crane focus of probe

Genoa, August 20 - A probe into Wednesday's deadly collapse of Genoa's Morandi Bridge is focusing on a bridge crane whose heavy weight may have caused the bridge to buckle, sources said Monday. Prosecutors' sources said they may soon add culpable vehicular homicide to the charges of culpable multiple homicide, attack on transport safety and culpable disaster. The collapse, which has been linked to design flaws and poor maintenance, killed 43 people.