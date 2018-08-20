Cut petrol duties by year end - Salvini

Milan
20/08/2018
Milan, August 20 - The government plans to cut petrol duties by the end of the year, Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Monday. He recalled that the cut was a campaign pledge by his anti-migrant Euroskeptic League party and the rest of the centre right. "There remains my vow to cut petrol duties that date back to as much as 80 years ago," he said.
