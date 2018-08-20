Milan

Cut petrol duties by year end - Salvini

Will fulfill campaign pledge says deputy PM

Cut petrol duties by year end - Salvini

Milan, August 20 - The government plans to cut petrol duties by the end of the year, Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Monday. He recalled that the cut was a campaign pledge by his anti-migrant Euroskeptic League party and the rest of the centre right. "There remains my vow to cut petrol duties that date back to as much as 80 years ago," he said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Quando a Messina crollò un ponte “targato” Morandi

Quando a Messina crollò un ponte “targato” Morandi

di Sebastiano Caspanello

Tempesta di Ferragosto in Sila, i fulmini fanno strage di bovini

Tempesta di Ferragosto in Sila, i fulmini fanno strage di bovini

di Mario Morrone

Prova a sterminare la famiglia con l'oleandro

Prova a sterminare la famiglia con l'oleandro

L’ascesa del “rampollo” cominciata nel nome del padre

L’ascesa del “rampollo” cominciata nel nome del padre

di Arcangelo Badolati

Blitz tra i piloni del Morandi con gli ingegneri dell’Anas

Blitz tra i piloni del Morandi con gli ingegneri dell’Anas

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33