Rome

Indian worker hurt by pellets fired from car

At Terracina

Indian worker hurt by pellets fired from car

Rome, August 20 - A 40-year-old Indian factory worker was slightly hurt by three airgun pellets fired from a passing car as he was cycling at Terracina south of Rome last night, sources said Monday. The victim was cycling on the main Pontina highway when he was hit by the pellets, they said. In nearby Aprilia on August 15, a Cameroonian man was injured in the street by some pellets fired from an air rifle from a window. Three young men were cautioned fort that incident.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Quando a Messina crollò un ponte “targato” Morandi

Quando a Messina crollò un ponte “targato” Morandi

di Sebastiano Caspanello

Tempesta di Ferragosto in Sila, i fulmini fanno strage di bovini

Tempesta di Ferragosto in Sila, i fulmini fanno strage di bovini

di Mario Morrone

Prova a sterminare la famiglia con l'oleandro

Prova a sterminare la famiglia con l'oleandro

L’ascesa del “rampollo” cominciata nel nome del padre

L’ascesa del “rampollo” cominciata nel nome del padre

di Arcangelo Badolati

Blitz tra i piloni del Morandi con gli ingegneri dell’Anas

Blitz tra i piloni del Morandi con gli ingegneri dell’Anas

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33