Studying Autostrade nationalisation - Salvini

Milan, August 20 - Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Monday the government was "studying" the nationalisation of motorway operator Autostrade per l'Italia after Wednesday's bridge collapse that killed 43 people in Genoa. "We are studying and working, we certainly won't give out the presents that some gave in the past, when some signed measures that allowed private companies to earn billions and made Italians pay billions," he said. The government is seeking to revoke the license of Autostrade, which is controlled by the Benetton group through the Atlantia group.