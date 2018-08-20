We'll 'resist' spread and attacks - Salvini

Milan
20/08/2018
Milan, August 20 - Interior Minister and Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini said Monday the populist government would "resist" the widening of the bond spread and speculative attacks in the wake of a Wall Street Journal article saying there was the risk of capital flight from Italy. "The government wants to benefit Italians and I think this government is not liked by many, strong powers, representatives of the financial world and the technocracy who wanted to squeeze Italy and take at a bargain the last companies in this country," he said. "They won't do it, so we will resist the spread, downgrades, speculation and attacks," said the leader of the rightwing nationalist League party, which is euroskeptic and anti-migrant. The WSJ said Italy, under the new government of the League and the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), might pose a financial risk for Europe.
Le altre notizie
di Fausto Cicciò
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
Quando a Messina crollò un ponte “targato” Morandi
di Sebastiano Caspanello
Tempesta di Ferragosto in Sila, i fulmini fanno strage di bovini
di Mario Morrone
L’ascesa del “rampollo” cominciata nel nome del padre
di Arcangelo Badolati
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online