We'll 'resist' spread and attacks - Salvini

Interior min responds to WSJ 'capital flight' article

Milan, August 20 - Interior Minister and Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini said Monday the populist government would "resist" the widening of the bond spread and speculative attacks in the wake of a Wall Street Journal article saying there was the risk of capital flight from Italy. "The government wants to benefit Italians and I think this government is not liked by many, strong powers, representatives of the financial world and the technocracy who wanted to squeeze Italy and take at a bargain the last companies in this country," he said. "They won't do it, so we will resist the spread, downgrades, speculation and attacks," said the leader of the rightwing nationalist League party, which is euroskeptic and anti-migrant. The WSJ said Italy, under the new government of the League and the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), might pose a financial risk for Europe.

