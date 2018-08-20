Europe measles cases up to 10 yr high

Rome
20/08/2018
Rome, August 20 - Measles cases rose to a 10-year high in Europe this year, the World Health Organisation said Monday. The number of cases of adults and children with the disease hit more than 41,000, the WHO said. This was more than the number registered in a whole year in the last 10 years, the WHO said. Italy is one of the seven countries in the 53 countries of the WHO European region where more than 1,000 cases have been found. Ukraine was top with 23,000.
Le altre notizie
di Fausto Cicciò
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
Quando a Messina crollò un ponte “targato” Morandi
di Sebastiano Caspanello
Tempesta di Ferragosto in Sila, i fulmini fanno strage di bovini
di Mario Morrone
L’ascesa del “rampollo” cominciata nel nome del padre
di Arcangelo Badolati
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online