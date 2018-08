Soccer: Ronaldo impresses but fails to score on Juve debut

Rome, August 20 - Cristiano Ronaldo impressed but failed to score on his debut for Juventus at the weekend. The Portugal great carved out a couple of chances in the 3-2 win at Chievo. Napoli won 2-1 at Lazio under new coach Carlo Ancelotti while Roma won 1-0 at Torino thanks to Edin Dzeko. Inter lost 1-0 at Sassuolo.