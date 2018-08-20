Rome

Restart from Genoa jeers says Martina

Respond to 'Jacobin' treatment says Renzi

Rome, August 20 - The centre-left opposition Democratic Party (PD) must "restart" from the jeers it received at Saturday's State funeral for Genoa bridge collapse victims, PD leader Maurizio Martina said Monday. "We must restart from those jeers in order to change," he said. While PD figures including Martina were subjected to whistles and catcalls, League-Five Star government figures were applauded at some of the funerals for the disaster's 43 victims. "The only thing not to do," Martina said, "is to treat with arrogance the climate that is crossing the country, because it concerns us. "The alternative to the League and the Five Stars is done by flanking these people again. "By putting our feet back on the streets. "Only in this way will we defeat the danger represented by those who rule us today". Meanwhile former PD leader and ex-premier Matteo Renzi told La Repubblica daily that the "Jacobin-like" treatment of the PD would turn into a boomerang for the "presumed revolutionaries" and that the PD would respond to it.

